Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is one of the most popular stocks on the internet right now. Routinely appearing in lists of “top trending stocks,” its high growth and nosebleed valuation have inspired considerable discussion among retail investors.
Palantir - 92 Times Sales Is Absurd (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Palantir stock traded at 92 times sales and 617 times GAAP earnings when this article was written.
- Its free cash flow was $0.51 per share in the TTM period.
- It would take decades for that to add up to the current stock price even if Palantir's historical 25% FCF growth rate persisted.
- Basically Palantir cannot pay back its investors what they are paying for it today in a reasonable timeframe.
- Palantir is a strong company, but it is approaching a 2000 tech bubble-like valuation. There'll probably be a major correction at some point.
