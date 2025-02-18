Entergy Corporation (ETR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Liz Hunter – Vice President-Investor Relations

Drew Marsh – Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Fontan – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners

Nicholas Campanella – Barclays

David Arcaro – Morgan Stanley

Jeremy Tonet – JPMorgan

Michael Lonegan – Evercore ISI

Steve Fleishman – Wolfe Research

Julien Smith – Jefferies

Paul Patterson – Glenrock

Travis Miller – Morningstar

Operator

Good morning. My name is Aaron, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Entergy's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise and after the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please also note that we ask that you limit yourself to an initial question followed with a follow-up question when you were given the opportunity to speak. Thank you.

And with that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Liz Hunter, Vice President of Investor Relations for Entergy Corporation.

Liz Hunter

Good morning and thank you for joining us. We will begin today with comments from Entergy's Chair and CEO, Drew Marsh; and then Kimberly Fontan, our CFO, will review results. In an effort to accommodate everyone who has questions, we request that each person ask no more than two questions.

In today's call, management will make certain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, which are set forth in our earnings release, our slide presentation and our SEC filings. Entergy does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Management will also discuss non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations to the applicable GAAP measures are included in today's press release