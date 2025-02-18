NeoGenomics, Inc (NEO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

NeoGenomics, Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Kendra Sweeney - Vice President, Investor Relations and ESG
Chris Smith - Chief Executive Officer
Warren Stone - Chief Commercial Officer
Andrew Lukowiak - Chief Innovation Officer
Jeffrey Sherman - Chief Financial Officer
Kareem Saad - Head, Strategy and Transformation
Nate Montgomery - Vice President, Medical Services
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Brackman - William Blair
Puneet Souda - SVB Leerink
Jack Slevin - Jefferies
Mason Carrico - Stephens
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley
Vivian Bais - BTIG
Prashant Kota - Goldman Sachs
Dan Brennan - TD Cowen
Andrew Cooper - Raymond James
Operator
Welcome to the NeoGenomics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note, this call is being recorded and an audio replay will be available on the company's website.
Kendra Sweeney, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.
Kendra Sweeney
Thank you, Holly. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the NeoGenomics fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results call.
With me today to discuss the results are Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Sherman, Chief Financial Officer; Warren Stone, Chief Commercial Officer; and Andrew Lukowiak, Chief Innovation Officer. Additional members of the management team are available for Q&A, including Melody Harris, Chief Operations Officer and Kareem Saad, Head of Strategy and Transformation. This call is being simultaneously webcast. And we'll be referring to a slide presentation that has been posted to the investors tab on our website at ir.neogenomics.com.
During this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our future performance. We caution you that actual events or results could differ materially. And the forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the
- Read more current NEO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts