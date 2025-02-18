NeoGenomics, Inc (NEO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

NeoGenomics, Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kendra Sweeney - Vice President, Investor Relations and ESG

Chris Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Warren Stone - Chief Commercial Officer

Andrew Lukowiak - Chief Innovation Officer

Jeffrey Sherman - Chief Financial Officer

Kareem Saad - Head, Strategy and Transformation

Nate Montgomery - Vice President, Medical Services

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Brackman - William Blair

Puneet Souda - SVB Leerink

Jack Slevin - Jefferies

Mason Carrico - Stephens

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Vivian Bais - BTIG

Prashant Kota - Goldman Sachs

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Operator

Welcome to the NeoGenomics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note, this call is being recorded and an audio replay will be available on the company's website.

Kendra Sweeney, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Kendra Sweeney

Thank you, Holly. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the NeoGenomics fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results call.

With me today to discuss the results are Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Sherman, Chief Financial Officer; Warren Stone, Chief Commercial Officer; and Andrew Lukowiak, Chief Innovation Officer. Additional members of the management team are available for Q&A, including Melody Harris, Chief Operations Officer and Kareem Saad, Head of Strategy and Transformation. This call is being simultaneously webcast. And we'll be referring to a slide presentation that has been posted to the investors tab on our website at ir.neogenomics.com.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our future performance. We caution you that actual events or results could differ materially. And the forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the