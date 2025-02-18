Fluor Corporation (FLR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Landkamer - VP, IR

David Constable - Chairman & CEO

James Breuer - COO

Joseph Brennan - CFO

John Regan - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Dudas - Vertical Research

Sangita Jain - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jamie Cook - Truist Securities

Andrew Wittmann - Robert W. Baird

Steven Fisher - UBS

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Fluor's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. A replay of today's conference call will be available at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, accessible on Fluor's website at investor.fluor.com. The web replay will be available for 30 days. A telephone replay will also be available for seven days through a registration link, also accessible on Fluor's website at investor.fluor.com.

At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Jason Landkamer, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Landkamer.

Jason Landkamer

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Fluor's 2024 fourth quarter earnings call. David Constable, Fluor's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Joe Brennan, Fluor's Chief Financial Officer; Jim Breuer, our Chief Operating Officer; and John Regan, our current Chief Accounting Officer and soon to be CFO are here with us today. Fluor issued its fourth quarter earnings release earlier this morning and a slide presentation is posted on our website that we will reference while making prepared remarks.

Before getting started, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor note regarding forward-looking statements, which is summarized on Slide 2. During today's presentation, we'll be making forward-looking statements, which reflect our