Antofagasta plc (ANFGF) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

So good morning and thank you to everyone. Welcome to our Full Year Results for 2024. I think that we have announced today a strong set of financial results with rising margins and a balance sheet that supports an attractive balance of dividends and investment growth.

Before we go into the details of today's announcement and we will cover those, a few words on copper, which I think is important. If we look beyond the sort of short-term instability, which is always, I guess, a feature in commodities, there is a general consensus on copper's roles as the metal of the future. Copper is key to electrification and energy security. And we see strong drivers of demand ahead with the new demand requirements such as AI, data centers, supplementing record levels of spending on more well-established areas such as electrical grids and renewables.

Despite this, the other side of the equation, global supply is facing rising challenges. Copper producers face geological and technical constraints, rising capital intensities and permitting delays as we know, and new deposits are simply not being discovered. However, Antofagasta, our investment case is different. We are focused on copper. We offer a balance of both growth and shareholder returns. We operate in well-established and reliable copper jurisdictions. We also have a pipeline of projects that includes new discoveries and growing reserves