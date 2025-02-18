GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Sieffert - Chief Financial Officer

Fraser Atkinson - Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Brendan Riley - President

Conference Call Participants

Craig Irwin - ROTH Capital Partners

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.'s Third Quarter Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Sieffert, CFO. Please go ahead.

Michael Sieffert

Thank you. This is Michael Sieffert, Chief Financial Officer of GreenPower Motor Company. I'd like to welcome everyone to our call to discuss GreenPower's financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024, and to provide an update on GreenPower's operations and manufacturing. I'm here today with our Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Atkinson, and our President, Brendan Riley.

During today's call, we may make comments or statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed by these -- indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in our quarterly interim results and MD&A filed on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause the company's views to change. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Also during the course of