The Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) holds nearly 10,000 stocks across all global equity markets. Owning every stock in the world is an interesting concept, but is it a good investment? This article looks at the outlook for VT
VT: Policy Divergence Could Drive Rare Outperformance
Summary
- VT offers extensive global diversification but is heavily weighted towards US stocks, which may not appeal to those already holding US equities.
- The fund has consistently underperformed the S&P 500, though recent outperformance is driven by European stocks benefiting from dovish central bank policies.
- VT's low expense ratio of 0.06% is attractive, but its exposure to global risks and volatile small-cap stocks warrants caution.
- I rate VT a "hold" due to its broad coverage and potential for short-term outperformance amidst global policy divergence between central banks.
