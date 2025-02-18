NicolasMcComber

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

GME raises eyebrows with sales of assets in Canada, France. (0:15) Super Micro Computer shares up 100% from recent low. (2:00) Intel pops on talk of TSM-Broadcom deal. (3:17)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far. GameStop (NYSE:GME) announced that it intends to pursue a sale of its operations in France and Canada. The retailer said the decision was part of its evaluation of its international assets.

The development is interesting after GameStop (GME) rallied last week amid buzz over a possible entry back into the crypto sector. CNBC reported that the retailer is eyeing investments in alternative asset classes, including crypto and especially bitcoin (BTC-USD).

Sources indicated that GameStop is still figuring out if the investment is sensible for the business. The report caught the attention of investors because GME had $4.6 billion in cash holdings at the end of Q3, compared to its current market cap of $12.1 billion.

The company has a mixed history with cryptocurrency and blockchain initiatives in general. It launched a self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet in 2022 that allowed customers to manage digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens. The move was part of GameStop's broader strategy to expand into the digital asset space.

On the economic front, The Empire State Manufacturing Index bounced up to +5.7 in February, moving to expansion territory from -12.6 in January. Economists were looking for a smaller rise to -0.5. New orders and shipments increased moderately, delivery times grew slightly longer and supply availability was slightly lower.

But Pantheon Macro economist Oliver Allen expressed some concern with the prices paid index jumping to a two-year-high, with prices received also jumping.

"That might be a sign that the tariff-linked surge in demand for durable goods since late last year is starting to put some upward pressure on prices, although neither index has yet strayed far from its typical pre-Covid range, and most other leading indicators of core goods prices remain relatively benign," he said.

Among active stocks, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is rallying again, exactly one week before its February 25 deadline to file its 2024 annual report, along with its quarterly reports for the September 2024 and December 2024 periods.

The stock is up about 100% from its recent February low before it releases preliminary earnings. And it’s up 200% since the 52-week low hit in December.

Medtronic (MDT) is the biggest S&P decliner after it only reaffirmed its full-year outlook despite a major opportunity to consolidate its lead in the market for pulsed field ablation systems following a setback to rival J&J (JNJ).

JNJ announced a temporary pause in its limited commercial rollout of the Varipulse Pulsed Field Ablation Platform, which was approved by the FDA just a few weeks ago. While the company decided to resume the rollout on Friday after an investigation found no safety concerns, the damage was already done in its ability to gain an early lead in the PFA market.

But Medtronic said it continues to expect its FY25 organic revenue growth to reach 4.75% - 5% and its diluted non-GAAP EPS to stand at $5.44-$5.50.

And shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) are rallying after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) took a new position in the stock in Q4 valued at $1.24 billion.

In other news of note, the sell side weighs in as reports swirl that Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Broadcom (AVGO) could each look to acquire parts of Intel (INTC).

BofA analyst Vivek Arya said a scenario where Broadcom acquires Intel's chip design and marketing business and Taiwan Semi takes over the manufacturing business would be “time-consuming” and “complicated.” There would be “extensive” approval requirements from global regulators, given Intel's dominant market share in the PC and server CPU spaces.

Other issues include Broadcom's $58 billion in net debt on its balance sheet and constraints provided by the CHIPs Act on Intel, as it is required to own 50% or more of its manufacturing capabilities.

J.P. Morgan credit analyst Christian Crosby said the “ideal” outcome is for Intel to separate its foundry unit into a new company, which would include Taiwan Semiconductor taking a minority voting stake and operating responsibilities of the combined unit.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, BofA’s February Global Fund Manager Survey shows that 89% of respondents see U.S. stocks as overvalued, the most since at least April 2001.

In addition, the U.S. exceptionalism trade looks to have peaked, becoming slightly less crowded in February.

The trade "has been characterized by a combo of strong US dollar (DXY) and an equity bull market led by the 'Magnificent 7' group of stocks," strategist Michael Hartnett said.

This month, long U.S. exceptionalism "was viewed as the most crowded trade by 73% of FMS investors, a decline from the three-year high of 80% reached in January."

But while they may be wary of U.S. stocks, money managers are putting cash to work in Europe and bond-sensitive assets, with cash levels of 3.5% at a 15-year low.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.