SalMar ASA (SALRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SalMar ASA (OTCPK:SALRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frode Arntsen - CEO

Ulrik Steinvik - CFO

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the presentation of SalMar's Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024. My name is Frode Arntsen, and I am the CEO of SalMar. Today, I'm joined as usual by our CFO, Ulrik Steinvik. At SalMar, it is always about producing salmon on the salmon's terms. As you know, 2024 has been a challenging year for SalMar but it's good to present the figures today where we see improvements in biological performance. This gives us a brighter outlook for the coming year compared to when we stood here several times last year. The commitment, effort and passion of our employees have shown in 2024 make me proud. It has been demanding for all of us in various ways, especially for those who go out to sea every day to take care of the salmon, aiming for large, healthy and fresh fish. Through diligent work day in and day out by people who care, together with a strong and solid SalMar setup, we have managed to get through the year in an okay manner, even though, we naturally wish that 2024 have been different and better than it actually was. But our focus is always forward, we must always do what we do today better than yesterday. We must continue and strengthen the work SalMar has done since 1991, ensuring good interaction with the environment we operate in to optimize in relation to fish, people and values. We have a fantastic starting point in Norway with nature, the Gulf Stream and our coastline.

The review will follow the same order as before. I will take you through some highlights for 2024