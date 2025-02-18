The S&P Composite 1500® serves as a benchmark for the U.S. equity market, aggregating the performance of large caps, mid caps and small caps. While the S&P 500® has global relevance, there is a universe
Beyond Large Caps: Exploring The S&P MidCap 400 And S&P SmallCap 600
Summary
- The S&P Composite 1500 serves as a benchmark for the U.S. equity market, aggregating the performance of large caps, mid caps and small caps. While the S&P 500 has global relevance, there is a universe beyond the S&P 500 that market participants sometimes overlook.
- Compared to The 500™, the S&P 400® and S&P 600® indices have different sector weights. As of Jan. 31, 2025, they were primarily underweight in Information Technology and Communication Services, while having greater weight in Industrials, Financials, Real Estate and Materials.
- The S&P Composite 1500 is constructed with an earnings screen that requires consistent profitability for its new constituents.
