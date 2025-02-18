Alphabet: Cheapest Mag 7 Stock With Bullish Growth Projections
Summary
- Alphabet stock has seen a bearish shift in sentiment after the recent earnings in which the company missed the revenue estimates and announced a big capex hike.
- The cloud segment also missed the estimate by showing $11.96 billion revenue instead of the estimated $12.19 billion.
- However, Alphabet could be one of the biggest beneficiaries from the DeepSeek story, as the company could show better efficiency in its AI investment.
- Alphabet’s Waymo growth is also very strong, and the company has planned rapid expansion of this service in 2025, which should be a tailwind for the overall bullish sentiment.
- Alphabet is the cheapest Mag 7 stock with a forward P/E ratio of only 18.2 for the fiscal year ending 2026, making it a good bet in the AI industry.
