Momentum Leaves Other Equity Factors In The Dust So Far In 2025

James Picerno
Summary

  • The momentum factor is crushing the competition year to date, based on a set of ETF proxies through Friday’s close (Feb. 14).
  • The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has surged 10.3% this year, more than twice the gain for the broad equity market benchmark via SPDR S&P 500.
  • An ETF tracking the high-beta factor is in a distant second-place with a 5.4% rise this year.

The momentum factor is crushing the competition year to date, based on a set of ETF proxies through Friday’s close (Feb. 14). After a strong run last year, momentum is roaring higher in 2025 in relative and absolute terms.

