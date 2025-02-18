The momentum factor is crushing the competition year to date, based on a set of ETF proxies through Friday’s close (Feb. 14). After a strong run last year, momentum is roaring higher in 2025 in relative and absolute terms.
Momentum Leaves Other Equity Factors In The Dust So Far In 2025
Summary
- The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has surged 10.3% this year, more than twice the gain for the broad equity market benchmark via SPDR S&P 500.
- An ETF tracking the high-beta factor is in a distant second-place with a 5.4% rise this year.
