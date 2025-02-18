Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Koehler - Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

Jon Michael Adinolfi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Kraft - Chief Financial Officer

Douglas Cahill - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Brian Butler - Stifel

David Manthey - Robert W. Baird

Reuben Garner - Benchmark

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Full-Year 2025 Guidance Presentation for Hillman Solutions Corp. My name is Shannon and I will be your conference call operator today.

Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that today's presentation is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. The company's earnings release and earnings presentation were issued this morning. These documents and a replay of today's presentation can be accessed on Hillman's Investor Relations website at ir.hillmangroup.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Koehler with Hillman.

Michael Koehler

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. I am Michael Koehler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining me on today's call are our newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Michael Adinolfi or JMA as we call him, Rocky Kraft, our Chief Financial Officer and Doug Cahill, our Executive Chairman.

Before we begin, I would like to remind our audience that certain statements made on today's call maybe considered forward-looking and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such