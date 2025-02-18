Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Michael Koehler - Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
Jon Michael Adinolfi - President and Chief Executive Officer
Robert Kraft - Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Cahill - Executive Chairman
Conference Call Participants
Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity
Ryan Merkel - William Blair
Matthew Bouley - Barclays
Brian Butler - Stifel
David Manthey - Robert W. Baird
Reuben Garner - Benchmark
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Full-Year 2025 Guidance Presentation for Hillman Solutions Corp. My name is Shannon and I will be your conference call operator today.
Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that today's presentation is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. The company's earnings release and earnings presentation were issued this morning. These documents and a replay of today's presentation can be accessed on Hillman's Investor Relations website at ir.hillmangroup.com.
I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Koehler with Hillman.
Michael Koehler
Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. I am Michael Koehler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining me on today's call are our newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Michael Adinolfi or JMA as we call him, Rocky Kraft, our Chief Financial Officer and Doug Cahill, our Executive Chairman.
Before we begin, I would like to remind our audience that certain statements made on today's call maybe considered forward-looking and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such
- Read more current HLMN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts