The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) 2025 (Transcript)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) 2025 February 18, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Quincey - Chief Executive Officer

John Murphy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

All right. If we can find our seats, please. It is my privilege once again to welcome the Coca-Cola Company back to CAGNY. Before we begin, please join me in thanking Coke for providing beverages all week. Once again, we genuinely appreciate it.

Our review of the company over its entire history would be underscored by assets and attributes, a strong brand portfolio, a massive global platform and the strength of the system allows Coke through its local bottling partners, to connect with most consumers around the world. CAGNY presentations over the last nine years would highlight evolution and iteration, revealing Coca-Cola's ongoing journey to be a more dynamic, growth-oriented and consumer responsive business.

Even against an uneven backdrop, the results have been outstanding with top-tier returns and growth profile that stands out, against not only consumer staples, but also compared to most companies around the world.

Joining us today are Chief Executive Officer, James Quincey; and Chief Financial Officer, John Murphy. James, welcome back to CAGNY for presentation number 10. We look forward to learning more about the company's exciting path forward from here. Over to you.

James Quincey

Thank you, Tim. I guess my tenth CAGNY presentation at nothing. So - here we go. I know you'll be delighted to see this for only the third time today, many more to go, enjoy. See if you can spot the deliberate typo, no, I was just kidding. By the way, shot clock person, the shot clock has not started. In case you wanted me to just go on and on for hours and hours. Okay, there we go. Perfect. We're off and running now the forward-looking statement is done.