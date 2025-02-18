VICI: Strong 5.7% Yield Makes It A Buy

Summary

  • VICI Properties Inc. is a high-quality triple-net REIT with a strong dividend yield and undemanding valuation, making it a compelling investment post-share price pullback.
  • The company's triple-net lease structure and long lease terms with rent escalators provide inflation resistance and stable revenue growth, enhancing its low-risk profile.
  • VICI's recent revenue growth and AFFO per share increase highlight its strong execution, with potential for further growth through organic investments and strategic M&A.
  • With a current valuation below historical averages and a nearly 6% dividend yield, VICI offers attractive total return potential, making it a good buy now.
Bitcoin mit US-Dollar

ViciPixel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is a high-quality triple-net REIT that offers a nice dividend yield and that trades at an undemanding valuation. Add a compelling growth track record and further growth potential, and VICI looks like a compelling investment

Jonathan Weber
51.93K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

