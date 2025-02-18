Temenos AG (TMSNY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Temenos AG (OTCPK:TMSNY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 18, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Jean-Pierre Brulard - CEO

Takis Spiliopoulos - CFO

Toby Ogg - JPMorgan

Josh Levin - Autonomous Research

Charlie Brennan - Jefferies

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America

Chandra Sriraman - Stifel

Sven Merkt - Barclays

Laurent Daure - Kepler Cheuvreux

Michael Foeth - Vontobel

Knut Woller - Baader Bank

Jean-Pierre Brulard

Thank you, operator. Good evening, good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for our Q4 2024 results call. So I would like talk through our key performance and operationalize that of the quarter before handing over to Takis.

So starting with the highlight, as a management team we have put a lot of focus on consistent execution in the last few months, and so I was pleased that we ended the year with a strong Q4. If we look at two of our KPIs, ARR and free cash flow, we deliver strong ARR growth of 12% year-on-year and free cash flow growth of 25% in the quarter. We have also a strong SaaS ACV of $24.8 million, our strongest SaaS ACV quarter ever.

The sales environment was stable through the quarter and we have positive pipeline development, and we also made good progress on our strategic execution, which I will talk more about in a few minutes.

We