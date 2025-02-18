Temenos AG (TMSNY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
152.1K Followers

Temenos AG (OTCPK:TMSNY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 18, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jean-Pierre Brulard - CEO
Takis Spiliopoulos - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Toby Ogg - JPMorgan
Josh Levin - Autonomous Research
Charlie Brennan - Jefferies
Frederic Boulan - Bank of America
Chandra Sriraman - Stifel
Sven Merkt - Barclays
Laurent Daure - Kepler Cheuvreux
Michael Foeth - Vontobel
Knut Woller - Baader Bank

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Temenos Q4 2024 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Jean-Pierre Brulard, CEO. Please go ahead.

Jean-Pierre Brulard

Thank you, operator. Good evening, good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for our Q4 2024 results call. So I would like talk through our key performance and operationalize that of the quarter before handing over to Takis.

So starting with the highlight, as a management team we have put a lot of focus on consistent execution in the last few months, and so I was pleased that we ended the year with a strong Q4. If we look at two of our KPIs, ARR and free cash flow, we deliver strong ARR growth of 12% year-on-year and free cash flow growth of 25% in the quarter. We have also a strong SaaS ACV of $24.8 million, our strongest SaaS ACV quarter ever.

The sales environment was stable through the quarter and we have positive pipeline development, and we also made good progress on our strategic execution, which I will talk more about in a few minutes.

We

Recommended For You

About TMSNY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMSNY

Trending Analysis

Trending News