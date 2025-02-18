The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) 2025 (Transcript)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) 2025 February 18, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Abrams-Rivera - Chief Executive Officer

Andre Maciel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Andrew Lazar

Great. If we could just find our seats, we'll kick off our next presentation. It is now my pleasure to introduce Kraft Heinz. Please join me in thanking the Company for sponsoring today's lunch following their presentation.

With a portfolio of iconic brands and a strong commitment to agriculture, Kraft Heinz is dedicated to providing consumers with the food they love. Led by its flagship Heinz brand, a $5 billion powerhouse, company sees meaningful opportunity to leverage its Brand Growth System to drive brand and product superiority. Kraft Heinz will also be hosting today's lunch, as I mentioned, where we'll get to try some of the delicious recent innovations and to meet more members of the executive team.

With that, please join me in welcoming CEO, Carlos Abrams-Rivera; followed by CFO, Andre Maciel. Carlos, over to you.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

Well, thank you, Andrew, and good morning and welcome, everyone. Andre and I are excited to be here with you today. Now before we begin, please keep in mind that today's presentations will include some forward-looking statements.

Frankly, a lot has changed in the world and in our industry since we last -- we gathered in CAGNY. Actually, for me, in particular, my first year as CEO has been pretty eventful. Yet despite the macro environment presented a number of challenges and uncertainties, it also continued to present some meaningful opportunities. Our team at Kraft Heinz have remained steadfast in our commitment to building a stronger, resilient company for the future. And we're working tirelessly to ensure we deliver long-term value.