2024 Was A Nice Year For Alphabet And They Are Well-Poised For 2025
Summary
- Alphabet's 2024 performance was strong, with significant growth in the Google Cloud and Waymo segments, positioning them well for 2025.
- Alphabet's infrastructure investments including custom AI TPUs provide a competitive advantage, reducing reliance on Nvidia GPUs.
- Waymo's autonomous rides and safety metrics show promising expansion and impact, with plans to launch in new cities in 2025.
- Alphabet's valuation is supported by robust revenue growth, and solid capital allocation including strategic AI investments plus substantial share buybacks, making the stock a buy.
