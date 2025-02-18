In the tradition of "Apple: The Long and the Short of It" this article discusses using the long/short strategy to manage
The Lucid/Tesla Long/Short
Summary
- The long/short strategy in the EV market favors Lucid Group over Tesla due to Lucid's superior management and its prioritization of efficiency.
- Tesla's declining margins and sales threaten its earnings.
- Lucid's C-suite engineering expertise and strategic focus on efficiency position its products competitively and suggest continued sales growth.
- Lucid's attentive management and focus on efficiency offer a better investment than Tesla's distracted management and commoditized market position.
