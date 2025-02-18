PayPal: A Turnaround Story With Promising Returns
Summary
- After more than a year with the new CEO in charge, PayPal's future looks brighter. Commerce, a strategy shift, and numerous new initiatives are shaping the company.
- Key areas of focus will likely be crucial to the successful transformation and Venmo has a special place in the company's game plan.
- PayPal's competitive moat is not fully utilized. The payment and commerce ecosystems offer a wide range of growth opportunities.
- Investing requires patience, and the business is currently going through changes that need time to materialize and show up in financial results. The risk/reward proposition is compelling.
