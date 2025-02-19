Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Fabian Battaglia - CEO

Keyvan Samini - President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon, everyone. I am Lisa, Investor Relations for Mobix Labs and I’d like to thank you for joining us as we report Mobix Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results for the period ending December 31st 2024. Joining me on today’s call are Fabian Battaglia, Chief Executive Officer; and Keyvan Samini, President and Chief Financial Officer. This call is also being webcast live in the Investor Relations section of our website at mobixlabs.com.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone of our Safe Harbor policy. This call and webcast contain forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements regarding expectations, projections or other characterizations of further events, including financial outlooks, market conditions or product development are considered forward looking statement.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed due to various factors, including those outlined in our SEC filings. Mobix Lab assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. For more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to our SEC filings, including on our Form 10-Q for the quarter ending February 12, 2025 and the Risk Factors section of our Form S-1 filed on August 12, 2024.

Additionally, this call includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial metrics are available in our fourth quarter earnings release which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Fabian Battaglia. Fabian, please go ahead.

Fabian