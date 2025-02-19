Medifast, Inc. (MED) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Zenker - Vice President, Investor Relations

Dan Chard - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Maloney - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Salera - Stephens

Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Medifast Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Steven Zenker, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steven Zenker

Good afternoon and welcome to Medifast's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2024 that went out this afternoon at approximately 4:05 P.M. Eastern Time. If you have not received the release, it is available on the Investor Relations portion of Medifast website at www.medifastinc.com. This call is being webcast and a replay will also be available on the company's website.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that today's prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. The words believe, expect, anticipate and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein, speak only as of the date of this call. Medifast assumes no obligation to update