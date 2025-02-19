Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Will Taveras - IR

Lidiane Jones - CEO

Whitney Wolfe Herd - Executive Chair

Anu Subramanian - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Shweta Khajuria - Wolfe Research

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Andrew Marok - Raymond James

Nathan Feather - Morgan Stanley

Ygal Arounian - Citi

Robert Coolbrith - Evercore ISI

Eli Winter - Deutsche Bank

Curtis Nagle - Bank of America

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Bumble Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elliot and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand over to Will Taveras, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Will Taveras

Thank you for joining us to discuss Bumble's Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results. With me today are Bumble CEO, Lidiane Jones; Executive Chair, Whitney Wolfe Herd; and CFO, Anu Subramanian.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made on this call today are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and reflect our current expectations based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. Although we believe these expectations are reasonable, we undertake no obligation to revise any statement to reflect changes that occur after this call. Descriptions of factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in today's earnings press release and our periodic filings with the SEC. Descriptions of factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in today's earnings press release and our periodic filings with the SEC.

During the call, we also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These