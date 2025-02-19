Hims & Hers Q4 Preview: Is The Super Bowl Ad Worth $5B In Market Cap? (Rating Downgrade)

Amrita Roy
Investing Group
(18min)

Summary

  • Hims & Hers Health stock has surged 212% since my previous “buy” rating. Despite strong revenue and earnings growth expectations, I recommend holding off at the moment.
  • Hims & Hers has consistently beat its revenue and earnings for the past several quarters, while the management has raised their forward expectations as a result of their Personalized solutions.
  • However, the latest surge in the stock price is attributed to its provocative Super Bowl ad and favorable outlook on the regulatory landscape after RFK Jr.’s appointment as the Health Secretary.
  • As a result, investor optimism has exponentially climbed, where they could be overestimating the contribution of its compounded GLP-1 medications to its top line.
  • The company is slated to report its Q4 earnings on February 24 and commentary on the overall Weight Loss and competitive landscape will be key to assessing its long-term growth trajectory.
Woman smiling, looking up, dusk

Tim Robberts/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock has been on a tear since the beginning of 2025.

With the stock exceeding my previous price target and up 212% since then, it has outperformed the S&P 500 by over 50x.

I am Amrita and I write primarily about growth software stocks. 

I recently joined The REIT Forum and if you are looking for more investment ideas like this one, get them exclusively at The REIT Forum with access to our subscriber only portfolios.


 

This article was written by

Amrita Roy
3.15K Followers

Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, HIMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HIMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIMS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News