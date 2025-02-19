YieldMax has created a suite of ETFs that focuses on distributing large amounts of income as the focal point of the investment. Many of their ETFs focus on a specific stock, and they utilize an option strategy to produce
NVDY's 96.92% Yield Isn't Enough For Me To Choose It Over Nvidia
Summary
- YieldMax's NVDY ETF generates high income through a synthetic covered call strategy on NVDA, but lacks actual NVDA ownership, leading to volatile and inconsistent distributions.
- NVDY's 96.92% TTM yield is impressive, but the fund's structure limits upside potential and exposes investors to NAV erosion and declining premiums.
- NVDA has appreciated significantly more than NVDY; I prefer owning NVDA outright and writing covered calls to capture both income and growth.
- For growth stocks like NVDA, direct ownership with covered calls offers better returns than NVDY's synthetic strategy, which caps upside potential.
