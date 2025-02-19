Taiwan Semiconductor: Another Buying Opportunity Materializes (Technical Analysis) (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Taiwan Semiconductor's recent earnings report shows strong profitability, driven by high-end AI chip sales, justifying a "strong buy" rating with potential for further gains in 2025.
- TSM's forward P/E ratio of 22.62x is significantly lower than competitors like Nvidia and Intel, indicating undervaluation and potential for price appreciation.
- Despite elevated forward price-sales ratio, technical indicators suggest recent downturns are overdone, presenting a buying opportunity as the stock nears the -2 Standard Deviation channels.
- Guidance for FY 2025 and 2026 implies robust growth, with potential revenue of $25-25.8 billion in Q1, reinforcing the bullish outlook and investment thesis.
