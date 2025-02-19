AMD: Betting On The Next AI Chip To Boost Sales Momentum
Summary
- AMD’s recent earnings result did not go down well with Wall Street, as the company missed Data Center sales estimate.
- AMD reported $3.86 billion in data center revenue, which is 69% YoY growth but lower than the $4.14 billion consensus estimate.
- AMD's management has announced the early launch of MI350 chips, which should boost sales momentum.
- AMD stock has declined by close to 50% since hitting the peak in early 2024, making it a good bet if the company can beat the modest AI chip sales.
