India was a hot trade for much of the recovery period off the COVID-19 lows almost five years ago. The past seven months have been a different story, at least on a relative basis to the rest of the
EPI: Tariffs, Ebbing Economic Growth, And AI Are Threats (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- India’s equity market has underperformed due to tariff fears, AI threats, and weak economic data, leading to a downgrade of EPI from buy to hold.
- EPI has lagged behind the iShares All-Country ex-US ETF by over 20 percentage points since August 2024, with a YTD return of -3%.
- Despite a low valuation multiple, EPI’s technical chart indicates more downside, with support around $36-$37 and resistance at $47-$48.
- EPI’s portfolio is heavily weighted in Financials and Energy, with better performance trends expected from March through May.
