This is a follow-up coverage from my previous article on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). Back in October last year, I rated this stock as a strong buy as I saw potential in the company to penetrate the market
British American Tobacco: The Non Combustible Shift Still Isn't Sparking
Summary
- I downgraded my rating for British American Tobacco from a strong buy to a hold due to the slower than expected shift from combustibles to non-combustibles products.
- Combustibles still account for 80% of BAT's revenue, and I foresee a significant decline in volumes over the next decade, putting the current high dividend yield at risk.
- An 8% yield keeps investors in, but 10 year (dividend adjusted) returns underperform the S&P500 and peers like Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco.
- Until BAT shows meaningful progress in its shift to non-combustibles, I can't justify a long-term buy. I believe near term dividends are safe, but the upside is quite limited.
