As an investor and analyst, I mostly highlight and own stocks with established track records as dividend growers. Look at my coverage over my six-plus years on Seeking Alpha, and this hardly comes as a surprise.
Union Pacific: Still A Buy Now And Picking Up Steam
Summary
- Union Pacific has been a very reliable dividend grower, and I expect that to continue to be the case in the years ahead.
- The railroad operator topped the analyst consensus for diluted EPS for the fourth quarter.
- Union Pacific enjoys an A- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
- Shares of the stock could be priced at a 4% discount to fair value.
- Union Pacific appears to be set up for 11% annual total returns over the next few years.
