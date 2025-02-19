There’s an argument to be made that Fast Retailing (OTCPK:FRCOY) (OTCPK:FRCOF) (9983.T) is the most successful apparel company in a generation. Looking at 20-year share price performance, only Lululemon (LULU) comes close to matching
Fast Retailing's Next Development Phase Likely To Continue An Impressive Growth Track Record
Summary
- Fast Retailing's recent results have been mixed, with weather impacting sales in Japan and weak consumer spending hitting results in China, while other markets have been quite strong.
- Weather has been more cooperative lately and China should be past the worst, with management looking to use improved local responsiveness to augment an eventual recovery in consumer spending.
- The company's "Fourth Frontier" strategy focuses on expanding its presence in under-penetrated markets like North America, Europe and Asia ex-China/Japan, leveraging its value, quality, and innovation expertise.
- FRCOY's impressive long-term performance and global growth plans make it a solid growth stock candidate, despite its current high valuation.
