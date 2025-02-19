Pfizer Stock's Upside Got Bigger

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • Pfizer's stock remains a "Buy" with a projected 45% upside, driven by strong EPS growth and cost reduction initiatives despite market caution on drug exclusivity losses.
  • Recent Q4 FY2024 results showed significant earnings beats, with non-COVID sales up 12% YoY and adjusted EPS beating consensus by 37%.
  • Pfizer's robust R&D pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 readouts and regulatory decisions, is expected to drive future growth and offset patent expirations.
  • Despite risks, Pfizer's attractive valuation and potential for top-line expansion from R&D monetization suggest a significant revaluation opportunity in the next 1-2 years.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Pfizer HQ in New York City

georgeclerk

My Thesis Update

Since I initiated my coverage of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in February last year, the stock has been basically flat in terms of total returns, which turned out to be a significant underperformance compared to

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
7.41K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News