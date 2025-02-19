NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP), a cannabis REIT, has been performing poorly since my last Buy rating on the stock on October 25, 2024, with a total return of -18.4%. However, the business was still doing just fine as of Q3, which
NewLake Capital Partners: 11% Yield, Discount To Book Value Make Up For Risks
Summary
- NewLake Capital Partners offers a high-yield dividend of ~11%, covered by AFFO, and trades below its tangible book value, presenting an attractive opportunity.
- Tenant risk is moderate, with the top three tenants (46.7% of ABR) being relatively stable, despite some smaller tenants facing financial difficulties.
- The cannabis REIT industry carries inherent risks, but NLCP's valuation and dividend yield provide a margin of safety for investors comfortable with these risks.
- Given the stock's current valuation and potential for growth in the cannabis market, I recommend a Buy rating for those seeking high-yield returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.