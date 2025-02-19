In early 2025, news headlines have been swamped with President Trump's raft of executive orders. The changes brought by the new administration have been sweeping and broad, but beyond the remaking of the executive branch, Trump has also succeeded at enacting cultural changes across
Blackbaud: Growth Rates Deteriorate Further In Q4, Invest Elsewhere
Summary
- Blackbaud's growth rates deteriorated further in Q4, especially after its sale of underperforming subsidiary EVERFI.
- Blackbaud's reliance on M&A has led to a highly leveraged balance sheet with $1 billion in net debt and poor acquisition outcomes.
- The company's new pricing strategy, involving significant rate increases, risks higher customer churn, further stalling revenue growth.
- Despite challenges, BLKB stock isn't cheap either at ~25x forward FCF. Sell this stock and invest elsewhere.
