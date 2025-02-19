Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Zen Trader as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Vinci: Back In Favor In 2025
Summary
- Vinci, despite a tough year for French stocks, has shown operational excellence, beating market expectations on both bottom line and free cash flow.
- Analysts' forecasts for Vinci's 2025 growth are understated, given its historical 10% annualized EPS growth and ongoing recovery in its airports' portfolio.
- Vinci stands to benefit from rising global trends in energy contracting, which supports steady free cash flow growth through a rising order book.
- Vinci stock has already regained over half of last year's losses and is poised for continued growth, supported by positive consensus revisions.
- The stock currently trades at a trough valuation and has the potential to re-rate c.20% this year.
