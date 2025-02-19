Global Blue: Takeover Offer Comes At Only A Slight Premium (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Global Blue has entered into an agreement with Shift4 to be acquired at $7.5 per share.
- Preliminary Q3 results show that Adjusted EBITDA is likely to end up close to the upper end of full year guidance.
- Given the modest premium, the valuation remains attractive at 19.1 times FCF.
- I am expecting the deal to be completed, and therefore downgrading GB stock to a Hold.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
