Herc Holdings: Weak Local Account Demand Expected To Temper Short-Term Growth

Feb. 19, 2025 6:04 AM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI) StockHRI
Research Wise
691 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Herc Holdings' topline grew 14.4% year-on-year to $951 million, as the national account business continues to support overall topline growth.
  • While the pipeline for mega projects remains healthy, softer local market demand is expected to impact the consolidated growth in 2025.
  • Lower anticipated volume growth is also expected to put pressure on the company's margin in the quarters ahead.
  • Despite strong long-term prospects, near-term uncertainty across most of the business and a valuation near historical levels warrant a rating downgrade.

Heavy machinery in repair works of a motorway

Juan-Enrique/iStock via Getty Images

The Thesis

As this equipment rental supplier, Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI), exited the year, it delivered double-digit growth across its topline due to robust performance, particularly in its national accounts business, which benefited from healthy megaproject activity throughout 2024. However, the

This article was written by

Research Wise
691 Followers
As a finance enthusiast with experience in research, I am deeply engaged in studying diverse businesses, especially in the technology, industrial, and conglomerate sectors. I really like companies that have strong foundations and see them doing well in the long run. I enjoy writing about these businesses, telling their stories, strategies, and financial details. I use a mix of looking at their finances and writing to give insights into how well companies might do, helping people understand the market better. This focus on both looking at the numbers and explaining things reflects my dedication to both understanding and explaining the details of the financial world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HRI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HRI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News