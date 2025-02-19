The home improvement retailer Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is set to announce Q4 earnings next week on February 26th. Analysts look toward an EPS target of $1.83 and $18.25B in sales, signaling continued YoY stagnation. That comes with a
Lowe's: Tariffs And Renewed Inflation To Hamper Home Improvement Demand
Summary
- Lowe's Q4 earnings report on February 26th is crucial, with analysts expecting an EPS of $1.83 and $18.25B in sales amid a negative trend.
- Despite maintaining high operating margins, LOW is facing worsening fundamentals, such as home sales and consumer borrowing costs, which could potentially prolong its sales decline.
- Since 2023, Lowe's has benefited from reduced supply side cost pressures, but that may soon reverse as inflation continues to increase and may accelerate with tariffs.
- With around 40% of Lowe's products imported from Mexico and Canada, investors should expect negative tariff guidance in the upcoming investor call.
- I remain bearish on Lowe's, expecting its high valuation to retreat this year as analysts and investors brace for prolonged strains in construction, big-ticket item sales, and renewed cost pressures.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.