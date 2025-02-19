Lord Abbett Core Fixed Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • In Q4, US Treasury yields rose significantly, and the yield curve steepened, resulting in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index ending the quarter down over 3.0%, while U.S. equities experienced positive returns, led by a strong rally in large cap growth stocks.
  • The Fund returned -2.78%, reflecting performance at the net asset value of Class I shares with all distributions reinvested, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • Security selection within investment grade corporate bonds contributed to relative performance, specifically within the Financials sector.

Fixed Income

DNY59

Fixed Income Market Review

Yields and Spreads

09/30/2024

12/31/2024

2 Year Treasury Yield

3.64%

4.24%

10 Year Treasury Yield

3.79%

4.57%

2-10 Treasury Yield Spread

14

33

Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Bond Index Spread (OAS)

