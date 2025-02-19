|
Lord Abbett Core Fixed Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- In Q4, US Treasury yields rose significantly, and the yield curve steepened, resulting in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index ending the quarter down over 3.0%, while U.S. equities experienced positive returns, led by a strong rally in large cap growth stocks.
- The Fund returned -2.78%, reflecting performance at the net asset value of Class I shares with all distributions reinvested, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- Security selection within investment grade corporate bonds contributed to relative performance, specifically within the Financials sector.
