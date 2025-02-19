XP Inc. (XP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Andre Parize - Head, IR
Thiago Maffra - CEO
Victor Mansur - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Thiago Batista - UBS
Eduardo Rosman - BTG
Guilherme Grespan - JPMorgan
Gustavo Schroden - Citi
Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs
Antonio Ruette - Bank of America
Neha Agarwala - HSBC
Marcelo Mizrahi - Bradesco BBI
Daniel Vaz - Safra
Renato Meloni - Autonomous
Andre Parize
Good evening, everyone. I'm Andre Parize, Investor Relations Officer at XP Inc. It's a pleasure to be here with you today. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for the interest and welcome you to our 2024 earnings call.
This year was a record-setting of results and today it will be presented by our CEO, Thiago Maffra, and our CFO, Victor Mansur, who will both be available for the Q&A session right after the presentation. If you want to ask a question, you can raise your hand on the Zoom too and we will attend you on a first-come first-serve basis. We also have the option of simultaneous translation to Portuguese. There is a button below if you want to turn it on the translation.
And before we begin our presentation, please refer to our legal disclaimers on Page 2 on which we clarify forward-looking statements and additional information on forward-looking statements can also be found on the SEC filings section of the IR website.
So, now I'll turn it over to Thiago Maffra. Good evening, Maffra.
Thiago Maffra
Thank you, Andre. Good evening to all. I appreciate everyone joining us for our fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. It's a pleasure to be here tonight.
Let's explore and discuss our quarterly results as well as our strategy
- Read more current XP analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts