Nike (NKE) rallies after picking Kim Kardashian as its first-ever partner for a new brand. (00:23) Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) to pay €326M to settle tax case in Italy - report. (01:17) La-Z-Boy (LZB) sets cautious outlook based on soft housing market. (01:46)

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was the biggest gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday after announcing that a new brand, called NikeSKIMS, will launch this spring in the U.S.

The collaboration with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS will include training apparel, footwear, and accessories that Nike says combine the company’s sport science with Skims' "obsession" for the female form.

Notably, the development marks the first time Nike (NYSE:NKE) has partnered with an outside company to launch a new brand.

Analysts have weighed in favorably on the upside for Nike (NKE), especially for the long term, on the view that it can add market share in a growing category.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said the firm views the NikeSKIMS partnership favorably because it is a promising step forward in the fitness and activewear market.

Shares of Nike (NKE) gained 6.2% on Tuesday.

Milan's prosecutors said they requested to drop a case against the European unit of Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google after the company agreed to pay €326M (about $340M) to settle a tax claim.

Reuters reported that the settlement spans the period between 2015 and 2019 and covers sanctions, penalties and interest, the report added, citing a statement from prosecutors.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) reported better-than-expected results for the fiscal third quarter, but amid expectations for “continued challenging macro conditions,” the furniture company set conservative guidance that was below Wall Street’s expectations.

Buoyed by a 4% improvement in sales and widening operating margin, La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) realized a 1% increase in profits on a per share basis and a penny above Wall Street’s expectations. Total revenue of $522M was also better than anticipated, driven by a 7% increase in same-store sales.

In the wholesale segment, sales were up 2% to $363M due to gains in the North America market that were partially offset by the impact of what was labeled "significant customer transition," most likely a result of the stronger dollar, or increased prices.

Citing both the lingering challenges in the housing market and broader macro conditions, La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) expects Q4 sales to be in the range of $545M to $565M, compared to $553.5M in the same quarter last year and below the consensus estimate of $566.2M. Operating margin is targeted for 8.5% to 9.5% versus 9.1% last year. These estimates do not assume any negative impact from impending U.S. trade policy.

Finally, the company said it will pay an unchanged quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on March 14 to shareholders of record as of March 4.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.7% at nearly $72/barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.5% at $96,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.2% and the DAX is down 0.5%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares plunged 18% after Q4 results revealed a decline in Total Average Revenue per Paying User (ARPPU) to $20.58 from $22.64 a year ago, with Q1 2025 revenue projected to decline 7%-10% Y/Y to $242M-$248M, falling short of the $255.48M consensus.

