Euro's Pullback Extends, While The Kiwi Shrugs Off Third Half-Point Cut By The RBNZ

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • The dollar is mixed against the G10 currencies.
  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered its third consecutive 50 bps rate cut, and the Kiwi's 0.25% gain puts it at the top of the G10 today.
  • Among emerging market currencies, all but a couple Asian currencies are lower, with central European currencies, the softest.

Overview

The US warned that the next phase of the tariff war could be announced in early April and three industries, auto, pharma, and chips. President Trump's comments suggested sometime between the announcement and the implementation. He did not specify if USMCA trade

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

