PID: This Dividend ETF May Expose Itself To Geopolitical And Sector-Specific Risk
Summary
- Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF invests in nearly 50 international dividend growth stocks, but has a high expense ratio of 0.53%.
- PID has a strong focus on Canadian stocks, especially in energy, communication services, and utilities, introducing geographic concentration risk.
- PID's performance is comparable to VIGI, but its high sensitivity to interest rates and U.S. trade policies introduces significant risks.
- Given uncertainties and currency risks, cautious investors may want to stay on the sidelines despite PID's comparable returns to VIGI.
