Brookfield Infrastructure: Data-Driven Growth With An Attractive Yield
Summary
- Brookfield Infrastructure's diverse portfolio, including transportation, midstream, utility, and data sectors, positions it to benefit from the growing global demand for digital infrastructure.
- The data segment, driven by cloud computing and AI, is set to become the largest, making up over 70% of the capital backlog.
- Strong FFO growth, averaging 15% CAGR over 8 years, and an attractive dividend yield make Brookfield Infrastructure an appealing investment.
- Trading at a discount to historical valuations, Brookfield Infrastructure offers a favorable entry point for investors seeking both income and growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.