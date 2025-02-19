Did You Catch The Uno Reverse Card? Initiating Apple With A Buy

The Techie
978 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Apple partners with Alibaba to boost iPhone sales in China, addressing declining market share and competition from Huawei and pushing me to initiate the stock with a buy.
  • Alibaba's Qwen AI model chosen for its top performance and compliance with Chinese regulations, enhancing Apple's service in China and giving customers a reason to upgrade.
  • I think the market still hasn't priced in the full potential from this yet and believe investors should buy AAPL stock on that looming concern.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on Apple stock and why I think this news could reverse what's been a major pain point for the company.

Close up view of a red gear lever shift isolated on black background. Manual gearbox. Car interior details. Car transmission. Soft lighting. Abstract view. Car detailing

bigtunaonline/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has used China as a helping hand before in manufacturing, but now, for the first time, the company is using a top Chinese player, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (

This article was written by

The Techie
978 Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News