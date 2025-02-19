Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) reports know-how accumulated for about 142 years in the United States, and is currently making a significant amount of efforts to be competitive. With a significant amount of reorganization efforts
Leggett & Platt: Financial Improvements, New Cash Coming, And Quite Cheap
Summary
- Leggett & Platt appears undervalued, trading at 9.8x GAAP FWD earnings and 6.7x 2029 EPS, making it a potential buy.
- Significant reorganization efforts, including Hydraulic Cylinders and G&A initiatives, are expected to enhance EBIT margins and free cash flow in 2025.
- Anticipated cash from real estate sales and potential Aerospace Group sale could improve the balance sheet and stock valuation.
- Despite economic uncertainties, LEG's strategic changes and financial flexibility position it for long-term growth and stock price appreciation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LEG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.