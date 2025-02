PM Images

Market Overview

The S&P 500 Total Return (TR) was 2.41% for the fourth quarter and 25.02% year-to-date (YTD), the Dow Jones Industrial (TR) was 0.93% in the quarter and 14.99% YTD, and the Bloomberg U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index was -3.08% in the quarter and 1.18% YTD.