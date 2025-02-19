Seeking Alpha Author Experience #2: A Solid Post-Earnings Article

Feb. 19, 2025 11:47 AM ET1 Comment
Seeking Alpha Analyst Connect
3.44K Followers
(5min)

When a company reports earnings, it provides a fresh opportunity to analyze the company, based on the latest data. However, a mistake that many analysts make is to assume that it's enough to simply recap the numbers.

It's important to remember that Seeking Alpha's subscribers are likely to have already read or heard news coverage of the report by the time you can write an analysis article. As a result, post-earnings articles must be more than just summaries of the headline numbers or reiterations of earnings press releases and conference calls. While this guideline applies to all stocks, it’s particularly important for well-covered companies whose reports receive considerable media attention, on and off Seeking Alpha.

There’s a good chance investors have heard several times that Apple’s Q1 EPS of $2.40 beat estimates by $0.06, while revenue of $124.3B beat by $270 million.

Seeking Alpha wants timely opinion and analysis (O&A) on news that matters to investors, but the key is to go beyond reporting the news to explain what it means to investors. SA News, big media outlets and a smattering of low-value sites report the news at varying levels of quality. Seeking Alpha wants our authors to be distinct as they make sense of the news for investors -- in their own voice, taking their own approach and employing their own flavor of analysis and creativity.

Making sense of the news -- that’s a prime area where SA contributors provide value for one another and SA users at large:

  • One of Seeking Alpha’s great strengths is that your O&A comes in on the heels of day-to-day market activity and major events such as earnings, fleshing out the story behind the news report and beyond what management says.

  • Investors know -- or can guess -- what the company line is in most cases. We get

This article was written by

Seeking Alpha Analyst Connect
3.44K Followers
Seeking Alpha Analyst Connect is run by our Editorial team to provide news and updates to our contributing analysts. We'll publish a monthly newsletter with tips on how to find success writing at Seeking Alpha, highlight any policy announcements and updates, and also we'll discuss, what topics might move the markets in the month ahead. Previously this was the "SA Author Experience" profile which highlighted best practices in financial analysis, mechanics, interacting with readers, and other elements that help authors succeed. The monthly newsletter will continue to provide information on best practices like this, just in a new format. Please feel free to check out our older articles under this profile for further educational resources. And check out this simple directory to find information on ways to improve your writing as a Seeking Alpha analyst.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News