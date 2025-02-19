Seeking Alpha Author Experience #2: A Solid Post-Earnings Article

When a company reports earnings, it provides a fresh opportunity to analyze the company, based on the latest data. However, a mistake that many analysts make is to assume that it's enough to simply recap the numbers.

It's important to remember that Seeking Alpha's subscribers are likely to have already read or heard news coverage of the report by the time you can write an analysis article. As a result, post-earnings articles must be more than just summaries of the headline numbers or reiterations of earnings press releases and conference calls. While this guideline applies to all stocks, it’s particularly important for well-covered companies whose reports receive considerable media attention, on and off Seeking Alpha.



There’s a good chance investors have heard several times that Apple’s Q1 EPS of $2.40 beat estimates by $0.06, while revenue of $124.3B beat by $270 million.

Seeking Alpha wants timely opinion and analysis (O&A) on news that matters to investors, but the key is to go beyond reporting the news to explain what it means to investors. SA News, big media outlets and a smattering of low-value sites report the news at varying levels of quality. Seeking Alpha wants our authors to be distinct as they make sense of the news for investors -- in their own voice, taking their own approach and employing their own flavor of analysis and creativity.

Making sense of the news -- that’s a prime area where SA contributors provide value for one another and SA users at large: