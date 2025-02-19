Brookfield Renewable Partners: Punished Unit Price But My Favorite 2025 Renewable Pick
Summary
- Brookfield Renewable Partners is a strong buy for 2025, offering a 6.66% dividend yield and trading at a cheap valuation despite recent declines.
- BEP's diversified portfolio across North America, Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific ensures stable earnings and mitigates regional risks.
- The company has significantly increased its assets and FFO, supporting long-term dividend growth, despite rising debt levels.
- BEP's asset recycling strategy and global demand for renewable energy position it well for future growth and shareholder returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.