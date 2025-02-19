Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Progress During Adverse Market Conditions

ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is executing on the clinical and regulatory side during adverse market conditions for biotech companies and genetic stocks in particular.
  • Zodasiran is back in the clinic with a phase 3 trial plan in homozygous familiar hypercholesterolemia patients.
  • We could see as many as three phase 1/2 readouts this year from programs that were recently partnered with Sarepta, and ARO-DM1 program milestones point to registrational intent.
  • Plozasiran is ready to launch for the treatment FCS, two obesity programs will be in the clinic this year, and new programs are coming into the clinic.
  • Stock could remain under pressure in the near-term, but improved financial outlook and pipeline progress put the company in a strong position to deliver long-term shareholder gains.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Growth Stock Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

One big arrow moving in the opposite direction to a crowd of small arrows

Richard Drury

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) reported fiscal Q1 2025 results and provided a pipeline update last week. The good news was that zodasiran is back in the clinic for the treatment of a rare disease called HoFH, and that

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader
9.03K Followers

ONeil Trader is a former stockbroker turned full-time independent investor. He focuses on finding growth and biotech stocks with significant growth potential and calculates ideas in large part based on best risk-adjusted returns.

He leads the investing group Growth Stock Forum which features: a model portfolio of 15-20 names updated regularly, a top picks list of up to 10 stocks that are expected to perform well in the current calendar year, trading ideas that target both short-term and medium-term moves, and chat with community dialogue and for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARWR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARWR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARWR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARWR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News